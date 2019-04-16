TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

374 FPUS54 KMAF 160858

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-162115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

258 AM MDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-162115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-162115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ061>063-162115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Garden City

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ068>070-162115-

Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-162115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-162115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-162115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-162115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-162115-

Eastern Culberson County-

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35

mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ271-162115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

258 AM MDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming northwest

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

$$

TXZ270-162115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

258 AM MDT Tue Apr 16 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

30 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph becoming

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

TXZ272-162115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

TXZ278-162115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ277-162115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

$$

TXZ276-162115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-162115-

Chinati Mountains-

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-162115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

$$

TXZ282-162115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the

mountains to the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. In

the mountains, west winds 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Along the Rio Grande, northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 in the mountains to 87 to

93 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 in the mountains to 95 to

101 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 in the mountains to 94 to

100 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 in the mountains to 90 to

96 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-162115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

$$

TXZ281-162115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

358 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

