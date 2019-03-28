TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

277 FPUS54 KMAF 280908

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-282130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-282130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019 /308 AM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-282130-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ058>060-067-282130-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ075-282130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ082-282130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ057-282130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019 /308 AM MDT Thu Mar 28 2019/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 77 to 83.

TXZ074-079>081-282130-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

408 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

in the mountains to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. In the mountains, west

winds 10 to 20 mph. Across the lowlands, north winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

mid 90s along the Rio Grande. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

mountains...west 10 to 15 mph across the lowlands.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 50 to 58. In the

mountains, west winds 15 to 25 mph. Across the lowlands,

northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s in the

mountains to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Across the lowlands, north winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to 63 to 71 along the Rio

Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains to

72 to 78 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the

mountains to 80 to 88 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to

around 90 along the Rio Grande.

