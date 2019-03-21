TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

082 FPUS54 KMAF 210837

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-212115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-212115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ063-069-070-212115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ058>060-067-068-212115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-212115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ082-212115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ074-212115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

TXZ079-212115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ081-212115-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

337 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to around 80 along the

Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s along

the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to 85 to

91 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76 in the mountains to 82 to

88 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to

76 to 84 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains

to 81 to 89 along the Rio Grande.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather