TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

025 FPUS54 KMAF 040950

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042315-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ045-046-050-051-042315-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-042315-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ063-068>070-042315-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-042315-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-042315-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ082-042315-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ080-042315-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 26. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ074-042315-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 26. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 54. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

TXZ079-042315-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

TXZ081-042315-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 30s in the mountains to the upper 40s along the Rio Grande.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50 in the

mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the

mountains to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the

mountains to 83 to 89 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to

86 to 92 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 in the mountains to 82 to

88 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the mountains to

80 to 86 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ057-042315-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019 /250 AM MST Mon Mar 4 2019/

.TODAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

TXZ058-042315-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

350 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

