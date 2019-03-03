TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

085 FPUS54 KMAF 032045

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-041030-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows around 17.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-041030-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019 /145 PM MST Sun Mar 3 2019/

.TONIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows 11 to 17.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-041030-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows around 13.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-041030-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Colder. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ058-041030-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-041030-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows around 19.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ057-041030-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019 /145 PM MST Sun Mar 3 2019/

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-041030-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 PM CST Sun Mar 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows 25 to

31. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

44

