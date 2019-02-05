TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

109 FPUS54 KMAF 050945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-052230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019 /245 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019/

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows 31 to 37. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-052230-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-052230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ058-052230-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-052230-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ057-052230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019 /245 AM MST Tue Feb 5 2019/

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20

mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 62 to 68.

$$

TXZ082-052230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming sunny late in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

44

_____

