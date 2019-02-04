TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

785 FPUS54 KMAF 040213

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-041015-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-041015-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-041015-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-041015-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-041015-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly

cloudy early in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-041015-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-041015-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ074-041015-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

TXZ079-041015-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ081-041015-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

813 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. In the

mountains, west winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, south

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains

to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. In the mountains,

south winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains

to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the mountains...southwest 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the mountains...southwest around 10 mph along the

Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71 in the mountains to

79 to 85 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 in the mountains to 73 to

79 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52 in the mountains to 57 to

65 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s in the

mountains to 59 to 69 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the

mountains to 72 to 80 along the Rio Grande.

$$

