TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
_____
834 FPUS54 KMAF 021941
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ047-048-051>053-031030-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-031030-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019 /1241 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019/
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
67 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ061>063-068>070-031030-
Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,
McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ058>060-067-031030-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ075-031030-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ082-031030-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ074-080-031030-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Marfa Plateau-
Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, and Marfa
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 70 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
69 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows 45 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.
$$
TXZ057-031030-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
141 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019 /1241 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019/
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 57 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.
$$
_____
