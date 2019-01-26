TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

688 FPUS54 KMAF 260841

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-262215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-262215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019 /141 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019/

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-262215-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-262215-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-262215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning across the south. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-262215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ057-262215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019 /141 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 61 to 67.

$$

TXZ074-079>081-262215-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

241 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50 in the mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. In the mountains, northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. In the mountains,

southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Across the lowlands, south winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to

the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Across

the lowlands, west winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows 24 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s in the

mountains to 51 to 57 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

in the mountains to 62 to 68 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to 70 to

76 along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather