TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018 /303 AM MST Mon Nov 26 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018 /303 AM MST Mon Nov 26 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

403 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

