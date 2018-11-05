TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018 /228 AM MST Mon Nov 5 2018/

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

328 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

