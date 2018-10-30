TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

434 FPUS54 KMAF 300813

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-302115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-302115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ063-069-070-302115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ058>060-067-068-302115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ075-302115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ082-302115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ074-302115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 38. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TXZ079-302115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ081-302115-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains

to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds across the

lowlands.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the mountains...

light and variable winds across the lowlands. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60 in the mountains to the lower 80s

along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 48. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds 10 to

15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to 75 to

81 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to 76 to

82 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

