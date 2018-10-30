TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-302115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-302115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-302115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ063-069-070-302115-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ058>060-067-068-302115-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,
and Crane
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ075-302115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ082-302115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ074-302115-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 38. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.
$$
TXZ079-302115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ081-302115-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
313 AM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains
to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds across the
lowlands.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the mountains...
light and variable winds across the lowlands. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60 in the mountains to the lower 80s
along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 48. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the
mid 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds 10 to
15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the
mid 70s along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to 75 to
81 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to 76 to
82 along the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the
lower 80s along the Rio Grande.
$$
_____
