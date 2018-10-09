TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico...UPDATED

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

720 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

.REST OF TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms through mid morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains

to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. In the mountains,

northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, west winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to

the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. In the mountains,

south winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, east winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the mid 80s

along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 81 to

89 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70 in the mountains to 86 to 92 along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains

to 77 to 83 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to

64 to 72 along the Rio Grande.

