TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

861 FPUS54 KMAF 070917

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-072130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-072130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-072130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-072130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ058-059-067-072130-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Ward-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, and Monahans

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ060-068-072130-

Winkler-Crane-

Including the cities of Kermit and Crane

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-072130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ082-072130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ074-072130-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows 49 to

55. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

TXZ079-072130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around

60. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

TXZ081-072130-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 60s in the mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 60s in the mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In

the mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands,

light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows 57 to

65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the mid

80s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the

mid 80s along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the

mountains to 82 to 88 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70 in the mountains to 85 to 91 along

the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 77 to

85 along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

