TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018
861 FPUS54 KMAF 070917
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-072130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-072130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-072130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ063-069-070-072130-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ058-059-067-072130-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Ward-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, and Monahans
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ060-068-072130-
Winkler-Crane-
Including the cities of Kermit and Crane
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ075-072130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ082-072130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ074-072130-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows 49 to
55. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.
$$
TXZ079-072130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around
60. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
$$
TXZ081-072130-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
417 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 60s in the mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
mid 60s in the mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In
the mountains, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands,
light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows 57 to
65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the mid
80s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the
mid 80s along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the
mountains to 82 to 88 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70 in the mountains to 85 to 91 along
the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 77 to
85 along the Rio Grande.
$$
