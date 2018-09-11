TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
394 FPUS54 KMAF 110838
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-112115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-112115-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018 /238 AM MDT Tue Sep 11 2018/
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-112115-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ075-112115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs 79 to 85. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
$$
TXZ058-112115-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-
Including the city of Pecos
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-112115-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ057-112115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018 /238 AM MDT Tue Sep 11 2018/
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ082-112115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
338 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather