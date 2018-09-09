TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

402 FPUS54 KMAF 091945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-100915-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-100915-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018 /145 PM MDT Sun Sep 9 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-100915-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-100915-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ058-100915-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ063-068>070-100915-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ057-100915-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018 /145 PM MDT Sun Sep 9 2018/

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-100915-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

245 PM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

