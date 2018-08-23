TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

_____

086 FPUS54 KMAF 230750

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-232115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-232115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-232115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ058>060-067-068-232115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-232115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-232115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ074-232115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94.

$$

TXZ079-232115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ081-232115-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

250 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to around

102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to

15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around

103 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around

10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

around 102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast

winds around 10 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to

around 100 along the Rio Grande.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather