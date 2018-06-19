TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

387 FPUS54 KMAF 190752

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-192115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-192115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061>063-068>070-192115-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-192115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ075-192115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

$$

TXZ082-192115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ057-192115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018 /152 AM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018/

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ074-079>081-192115-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-Presidio Valley-Marfa Plateau-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Alpine, Fort Davis, Presidio, Marfa,

Big Bend NP, and Marathon

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s in the mountains to around 100 along the Rio Grande.

In the mountains, light and variable winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s in the mountains to around 103 along the Rio

Grande. In the mountains, west winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Across the lowlands, light and variable

winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to

around 101 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to

around 104 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 106 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to

around 106 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to

101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ058-192115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

252 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-192115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

152 AM MDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather