TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:08 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
_____
014 FPUS54 KMAF 070901
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-072130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-072130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-072130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ063-069-070-072130-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ058>060-067-068-072130-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,
and Crane
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ075-072130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ082-072130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ074-072130-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.
$$
TXZ079-072130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ081-072130-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
401 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 101 along the Rio Grande. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 102 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Across
the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
97 to 105 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
around 101 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains to
101 to 107 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains
to the mid 90s along the Rio Grande.
$$
_____
