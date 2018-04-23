TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

750 FPUS54 KMAF 230807

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ047-048-051>053-232200-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-232200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ061>063-068>070-232200-

Ector-Midland-Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Garden City, Crane,

McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-232200-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ075-232200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

TXZ082-232200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 61. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ057-232200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018 /207 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018/

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ081-232200-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the upper

80s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid 90s along the

Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Across the lowlands, light and variable winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s in

the mountains to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to 85 to 91 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the mid

80s along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains to the lower

80s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

upper 80s along the Rio Grande.

NMZ029-033-034-232200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

207 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 45. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ058-232200-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ074-232200-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

TXZ080-232200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 54. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ079-232200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light and variable

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast