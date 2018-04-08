TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

205 FPUS54 KMAF 080843

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-068-069-082115-

Ector-Midland-Crane-Upton-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, Crane, McCamey,

and Rankin

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-082115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-082115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ079-082115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-082115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-082115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ058-082115-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-

Including the city of Pecos

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ063-070-082115-

Glasscock-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ057-082115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018 /243 AM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018/

.TODAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-082115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast