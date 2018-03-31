TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
196 FPUS54 KMAF 310751
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-312130-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-312130-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-312130-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ063-069-070-312130-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ058>060-067-068-312130-
Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-
Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,
and Crane
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ075-312130-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ082-312130-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ074-312130-
Davis/Apache Mountains Area-
Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
TXZ079-312130-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ081-312130-
Big Bend Area-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon
251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the
mid 90s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. In the mountains,
southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Across the lowlands, east winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains
to the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to
the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds
10 to 20 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to
around 90 along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to
75 to 81 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the
mountains to 84 to 90 along the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the
lower 90s along the Rio Grande.
