TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

196 FPUS54 KMAF 310751

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-312130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-312130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-312130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ063-069-070-312130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ058>060-067-068-312130-

Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos-Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Pecos, Mentone, Kermit, Monahans,

and Crane

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ075-312130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ082-312130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ074-312130-

Davis/Apache Mountains Area-

Including the cities of Alpine and Fort Davis

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TXZ079-312130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ081-312130-

Big Bend Area-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Marathon

251 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to the

mid 90s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. In the mountains,

southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Across the lowlands, east winds around 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains

to the mid 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to

the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west winds

10 to 20 mph. Across the lowlands, light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to

around 90 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to

75 to 81 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to 84 to 90 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the

lower 90s along the Rio Grande.

