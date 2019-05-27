TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
352 AM CDT Mon May 27 2019
...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW THIS MORNING AND AGAIN TONIGHT
FOR PORTIONS OF THE COASTAL WATERS...
.A moderate to strong onshore flow will linger over the bays and
near shore waters south of Port Aransas this morning. The winds
will become moderate for the rest of today. But surface low
pressure will deepen over West Texas tonight and provide a
moderate to strong onshore flow across the Gulf waters of the
Middle Texas coast.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to
7 AM CDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots this morning, decreasing to 15
to 20 knots for the afternoon then increasing to around 20 knots
tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 8
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS....Bays will be choppy to occasionally rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots this morning, decreasing to 15
to 20 knots for the afternoon then increasing to around 20 knots
tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 8
feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to
7 AM CDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas
up to 9 feet.
