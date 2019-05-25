TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

423 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

...Adverse Marine Conditions Continue...

.The interaction between high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico

and low pressure over inland Mexico will continue to produce

strong winds and rough seas along the Lower Texas Coast today.

Additional Small Craft Advisories are likely to be needed through

the next several days.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this

morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Increasing to southeast around 20 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Becoming rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this

morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Increasing to southeast around 20 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Becoming rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this

morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Increasing to southeast around 20 knots.

* BAY CONDITIONS...Becoming rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather