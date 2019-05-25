TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
423 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
...Adverse Marine Conditions Continue...
.The interaction between high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico
and low pressure over inland Mexico will continue to produce
strong winds and rough seas along the Lower Texas Coast today.
Additional Small Craft Advisories are likely to be needed through
the next several days.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Southeast at 15 to 20 knots.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this
morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Increasing to southeast around 20 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Becoming rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this
morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Increasing to southeast around 20 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Becoming rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM this
morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Increasing to southeast around 20 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Becoming rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather