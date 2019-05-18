TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
317 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW THROUGH THIS MORNING...
.A strong onshore flow will continue to result in Small Craft
Advisory conditions across the Middle Texas Gulf Waters early this
morning. This flow will continue through mid-morning before
subsiding to more moderate levels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
