TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60

NM...

* Until 745 AM CDT.

* At 641 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 23 nm east of

South Padre Island, moving northeast at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT...

For the following areas...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20

NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60

NM...

At 644 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 17 nm east of Boca

Chica Beach, or 18 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving

northeast at 20 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather