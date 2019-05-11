TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60
NM...
* Until 745 AM CDT.
* At 641 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 23 nm east of
South Padre Island, moving northeast at 20 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT...
For the following areas...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20
NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to 60
NM...
At 644 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 17 nm east of Boca
Chica Beach, or 18 nm northeast of South Padre Island, moving
northeast at 20 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
