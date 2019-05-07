TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

408 PM CDT Tue May 7 2019

...Gulf Swells expected to increase tonight...

.A broad high pressure area over the Gulf of Mexico will maintain

a moderate to strong southeast wind over the western Gulf of

Mexico. Accordingly, the swell activity will increase steadily

tonight and Wednesday across the lower Texas Gulf waters far

offshore.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 5 PM CDT

Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Increasing to 5 to 8 feet with occasional seas up

to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

