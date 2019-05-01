TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
...Adverse Marine Conditions Today...
.A strengthening pressure gradient between high pressure across
the Gulf and low pressure over west Texas will result in moderate
to strong winds and building seas. In addition...haze and fog may
reduce visibilities across the lower portions of the lower Texas
coast.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Dense Fog Advisory.
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 8 AM this
morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Dense Fog Advisory has been
cancelled.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 8 AM this
morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Dense Fog Advisory has been
cancelled.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Dense Fog Advisory.
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 8 AM this
morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Dense Fog Advisory has been
cancelled.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 8 AM this
morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Dense Fog Advisory has been
cancelled.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 8 AM this
morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots
* BAY CONDITIONS...Rough bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather