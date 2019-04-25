TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

207 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT...

For the following areas...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 207 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near High Island

A201, or 20 nm east of High Island A80, moving northeast at 35 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...

West Cameron 269, West Cameron 368, West Cameron 398, West Cameron

342, West Cameron 248 and West Cameron 205.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

_____

