TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 PM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

...DENSE MARINE FOG DEVELOPING SOUTH OF PORT ARANSAS...

.Warm moist air pushing inland over cooler waters is leading to

rapid development of sea fog as temperatures begin to cool late

this afternoon. Expect this fog to persist through the night but

should begin to improve Saturday morning as winds become more

southerly.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

