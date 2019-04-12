TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 PM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
...DENSE MARINE FOG DEVELOPING SOUTH OF PORT ARANSAS...
.Warm moist air pushing inland over cooler waters is leading to
rapid development of sea fog as temperatures begin to cool late
this afternoon. Expect this fog to persist through the night but
should begin to improve Saturday morning as winds become more
southerly.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
