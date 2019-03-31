TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
401 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...Adverse marine conditions continuing today...
.Strong north to northeast winds and high and rough seas will
continue today, with a few gusts to gale force possible through
mid morning over the Gulf. Winds will diminish a bit late this
afternoon and especially overnight, most notably over Laguna
Madre, but hazardous seas will continue well into the night over
most of the Lower Texas Gulf waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...North to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with a few gusts
to gale force over the Gulf waters. Winds gradually diminishing
to 15 to 20 knots over Laguna Madre this evening and 20 knots
over the Gulf waters.
* WAVES/SEAS...Rough on the Laguna Madre today...becoming choppy
this evening and a moderate chop overnight. Wave heights 7 to 10
feet over the Gulf waters, locally up to 11 or 12 feet through
early this afternoon. Waves subsiding to 5 to 8 feet this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft
with heights of 7 feet or higher. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
