TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

401 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

...Adverse marine conditions continuing today...

.Strong north to northeast winds and high and rough seas will

continue today, with a few gusts to gale force possible through

mid morning over the Gulf. Winds will diminish a bit late this

afternoon and especially overnight, most notably over Laguna

Madre, but hazardous seas will continue well into the night over

most of the Lower Texas Gulf waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...North to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with a few gusts

to gale force over the Gulf waters. Winds gradually diminishing

to 15 to 20 knots over Laguna Madre this evening and 20 knots

over the Gulf waters.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rough on the Laguna Madre today...becoming choppy

this evening and a moderate chop overnight. Wave heights 7 to 10

feet over the Gulf waters, locally up to 11 or 12 feet through

early this afternoon. Waves subsiding to 5 to 8 feet this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft

with heights of 7 feet or higher. Inexperienced

mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

