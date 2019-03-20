TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
350 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WILL PERSIST ACROSS THE OFFSHORE WATERS THIS
MORNING...
.Hazardous seas will persist through the morning hours across the
offshore waters due to a long fetch of moderate easterly flow
across the western and northern Gulf of Mexico.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...East wind 15 to 20 knots.
* SEAS...7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Seas across the nearshore waters will continue to subside through
the morning hours. However, small craft should continue to
exercise caution as seas of 4 to 6 feet will persist through the
late morning.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather