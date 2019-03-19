TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
353 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019
...EASTERLY SWELL TO BRING HAZARDOUS SEAS...
.Swells produced by a long fetch of easterly winds across the
Gulf of Mexico are expected to generate hazardous seas from around
sunrise this morning until around sunrise Wednesday morning for
the Gulf of Mexico waters from 0 to 60 nautical miles offshore.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM
THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect from 7 AM
this morning to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet, occasionally up to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
