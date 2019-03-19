TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

353 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

...EASTERLY SWELL TO BRING HAZARDOUS SEAS...

.Swells produced by a long fetch of easterly winds across the

Gulf of Mexico are expected to generate hazardous seas from around

sunrise this morning until around sunrise Wednesday morning for

the Gulf of Mexico waters from 0 to 60 nautical miles offshore.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM

THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect from 7 AM

this morning to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet, occasionally up to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT FROM

7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet, occasionally up to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

