TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
339 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
.Persistent south to southeast moist flow will move across the
cooler sea surface and contribute to the development of sea fog
over the bays and nearshore coastal waters through this morning.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* VISIBILITY...Less than one nautical mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
