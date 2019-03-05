TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS CONTINUE ACROSS THE MIDDLE TEXAS GULF

WATERS...

.Strong northerly winds behind a cold front will continue across

the Middle Texas Gulf waters today. Elevated seas will also

persist Winds are expected to decrease by late this afternoon and

fall below advisory levels by early evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...around 20 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 10

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

