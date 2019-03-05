TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS CONTINUE ACROSS THE MIDDLE TEXAS GULF
WATERS...
.Strong northerly winds behind a cold front will continue across
the Middle Texas Gulf waters today. Elevated seas will also
persist Winds are expected to decrease by late this afternoon and
fall below advisory levels by early evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...around 20 knots with higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 10
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...around 20 knots with higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 10
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...around 20 knots with higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 10
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...around 20 knots with higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 10
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather