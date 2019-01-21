TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

328 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the 20-60 NM Gulf waters

between High Island and Port O Connor tonight...

.Onshore winds will strengthen today and tonight in response to

deepening low pressure in the lee of the Rockies.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening

to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

