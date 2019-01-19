TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...VERY STRONG OFFSHORE FLOW EXPECTED BEHIND A STRONG COLD FRONT

TODAY...

.A strong cold front will continue to push across South Texas

early this morning. The cold front will move offshore just before

sunrise, bringing strong northwest winds in its wake. Winds

across the Gulf waters will reach 25 to 30 knots, with frequent

gusts near 40 knots. Winds across all bays and waterways will

reach 20 to 25 knots with gusts around 30 knots possible. Strong

winds will likely continue through Saturday night and into a

portion of Sunday morning, before finally improving.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts around 30

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Rough bay waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST

this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of

35 to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 6 feet on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WINDS...Northwest wind around 20 knots early in the morning

increasing to 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35 to 40

knots by late morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 7 to 9 feet on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather