TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
404 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...
.Relatively warmer and moist air over cooler Gulf water
temperatures will lead to the formation of sea fog. The sea fog
will persist and will be dense at times causing hazardous marine
navigation through noon Friday.
A cold front will push through the area tonight into early
Saturday morning with strong west to northwesterly winds
developing in its wake. Frequent gusts to gale force will be
possible along with rough seas. Winds and seas will begin to
subside late Saturday night.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through late
Saturday night.
* WINDS...Sustained 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts of 35 to 40
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
* Visibility...Less than one mile and at times down to 1/4 of a
mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
