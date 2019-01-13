TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

326 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

...Hazardous marine conditions continue across the offshore waters today...

.Surface high pressure will continue to build southward into the

south-central plains this morning. The pressure gradient between

this high pressure and low pressure across the mid-south and

the Tennessee river valley will continue to allow northeast winds

to increase across the Gulf of Mexico waters of deep south Texas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...Northeast around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas of 4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northeast around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather