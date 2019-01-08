TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 9, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
300 PM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM WEDNESDAY...
.A cold front will increase northerly flow after midnight through
the day Wednesday across the coastal waters. Winds and seas
expected to subside by Wednesday evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 3 PM CST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...North at 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
