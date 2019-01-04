TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

354 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

.Winds and seas have decreased to below criteria.

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

