TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
359 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019
...MODERATE TO STRONG NORTHERLY WIND THIS MORNING...
.A moderate to strong north to northeast can be expected today,
especially across the offshore waters. Winds are expected to
decrease slightly this afternoon then possibly restrengthen
tonight with advisory conditions possible once again overnight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.
* WINDS...North to northeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
