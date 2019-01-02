TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

359 AM CST Wed Jan 2 2019

...MODERATE TO STRONG NORTHERLY WIND THIS MORNING...

.A moderate to strong north to northeast can be expected today,

especially across the offshore waters. Winds are expected to

decrease slightly this afternoon then possibly restrengthen

tonight with advisory conditions possible once again overnight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.

* WINDS...North to northeast around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.

* WINDS...North to northeast around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather