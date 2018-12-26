TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

358 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

...Strong southerly winds expected today into early Thursday...

.Southeast winds will increase and become gusty by late this

morning and continue through early Thursday morning as an upper

level storm system and associated surface low enters the western

Plains states. Winds gusts in excess of Gale force will be

possible by tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts to near Gale

Force.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 6 to 10 feet with occasional seas up to 12

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS... Lake and Bay waters rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

