TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

...Stronger southerly winds on the Laguna Madre this afternoon...

.Pressure gradient to strengthen across the Lower Texas today as

low pressure deepens over North Texas and combines with high

pressure extending over the Gulf. Strongest winds are expected

over the southern portions of the Laguna Madre.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this

morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* WINDS...increasing to 20 knots with occasional higher gusts this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

As light winds gradually shift to be more onshore, significantly

low water is no longer expected to be a serious concern across the

bay. However...water levels below astronomical normals, but not to

the point of causing significant navigation issues can still be

expected.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WATER LEVELS...At times of low tide...around or below 1.0 feet

below MLLW in the upper portions of the bay.

_____

