TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
219 PM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
...Gales on the way by Thursday afternoon...
.A very strong cold front will power through the area Thursday
afternoon, producing gale force winds and strong gusts, with high
seas, across the lower Texas coast marine areas.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
morning.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 40 knots, with gusts from 45 to 50
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough on the bay and 9 to 13 feet on the Gulf.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
