TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

452 AM CST Mon Nov 26 2018

...Moderate to strong offshore winds through the morning...

Strong offshore winds in the wake of a Sunday cold frontal

passage will weaken through the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until Noon CST today.

* WINDS...20 to 30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until Noon CST today.

* WINDS...20 to 30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until Noon CST today.

* WINDS...20 to 30 knots.

* SEAS...Building to 5 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until Noon CST today.

* WINDS...20 to 30 knots.

* SEAS...Building to 5 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST this

morning.

* WINDS...Around 20 knots.

* SEA STATE...Choppy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST today.

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots.

* SEA STATE...Rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather