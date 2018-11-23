TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

549 PM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

...Dense Fog Advisory is in Effect this Evening...

.Sea fog has developed over the nearshore waters and has the

potential to expand into the bays. Visibility of 1 nautical mile

or less can be anticipated at times.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until midnight CST

tonight.

* VISIBILITY...1 Nautical mile or less at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over

short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other

vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft

or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather