TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
352 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
...MODERATE TO STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS DEVELOPING THIS
AFTERNOON...
.A coastal trough developing today will lead to an increase to
moderate to strong northeasterly winds for nearshore and offshore
waters this afternoon through Thursday morning. Seas will also
increase in response to the stronger winds. Improving conditions
are expected Thursday morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to
9 AM CST Thursday.
* WINDS...Increasing to 20 to 25 knots this afternoon through into
Thursday morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas increasing to 6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather