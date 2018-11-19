TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

705 PM CST SUN NOV 18 2018

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 705 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

26 nm northeast of Laguna Madre. The thunderstorm was nearly

stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

