TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 13, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

341 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018

...A GALE WARNING AND A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

.Cold high pressure will continue to build into the region behind

a cold front. This will maintain strong and gusty northerly winds

and high seas across the northwest Gulf.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...North Wind around 20 knots with occasional gusts

exceeding 25 knots. Winds diminishing to 15 to 20 knots this

evening.

* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...North Wind around 20 knots with occasional gusts

exceeding 25 knots. Winds diminishing to 15 to 20 knots this

evening.

* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...North Winds 20 to 25 knots this afternoon increasing to

25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather